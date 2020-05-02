_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, March 3, 2020 - A heartbroken lady has caused a stir on social media after she attacked Kisii men badly.





She listed several negative traits associated with men from Kisii community and said that no sane woman can get married to a Kisii man.





The lady noted that most Kisii men are stingy but when it comes to bedroom matters, they drill women like Lokichar oil wells.



She added that Kisii men are infamous for practicing infidelity and claimed that most of them have kids born out of wedlock that they don't take care of.





See the controversial post that the lady made on facebook attacking brothers from the Kisii community.









