Monday, May 4, 2020 - It has now emerged that Keroche heiress, Tecra Muigai, was dating a beach boy who squandered her money and reportedly introduced her to drugs and crazy party life.





The beach boy, who is identified as, Omar Lali, is in police custody after he gave contradicting information surrounding her death.





Tecra is said to have collapsed in a private residence that she had booked with her boyfriend in Lamu.





Close friends revealed that her relationship with Lali was rocky.





Most of the time, they were always arguing and engaging in petty fights.





The billionaire’s daughter, who was the director of strategy and innovation at her parents' alcohol and beverage company, felt that her boyfriend was taking advantage of her.





‘’They began the relationship mid last year, but we felt like the man was taking advantage of the lady because of her money. They used to differ publicly so much. This was not a secret. We are calling for thorough investigations into the circumstance surrounding her death.’’ A close friend to the deceased revealed.





Sources revealed that her parents were also against her relationship with the beach boy.





Early this year, they sent her brother to try and convince her to drop the relationship with little success.



The deceased's boyfriend is said to be a notorious play-boy who preys on rich women in lavish beaches around the Coast.



She was holed up in Coast with her boyfriend since early April enjoying the finer things in life until last week when she collapsed under mysterious circumstances and later died while undergoing treatment at a high end city hospital.



