Sunday, March 3, 2020- A lady has encouraged marriage women to walk out of their abusive marriages by displaying how her life has progressed after she parted ways with her abusive husband.





She shared photos showing how she went through hell in the hands of her abusive husband.



She posted photos displaying how the brutal man had even disfigured her face through a beating and thanked God that she is alive.





‘’My trip to hell and after the trip. Thank God I am alive. “ she posted and shared latest photos to show how she has progressed in life after parting ways with her abusive husband.





The lady who is identified as, Pauline Njoki, made the post to encourage women who are in abusive marriages that it's not too late to walk out and start living a better life.













1) Njoki displays how life was while in an abusive marriage.













2) See how she has progressed after walking out of the abusive marriage.













