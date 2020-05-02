_________________________________________________________________________
Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis, love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or go to
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
Sunday, March 3, 2020- A lady has encouraged marriage women to walk out of their abusive marriages by displaying how her life has progressed after she parted ways with her abusive husband.
2) See how she has progressed after walking out of the abusive marriage.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
She shared photos showing how she went through hell in the hands of her abusive husband.
She posted photos displaying how the brutal man had even disfigured her face through a beating and thanked God that she is alive.
She posted photos displaying how the brutal man had even disfigured her face through a beating and thanked God that she is alive.
‘’My trip to hell and after the trip. Thank God I am alive. “she posted and shared latest photos to show how she has progressed in life after parting ways with her abusive husband.
The lady who is identified as, Pauline Njoki, made the post to encourage women who are in abusive marriages that it's not too late to walk out and start living a better life.
1) Njoki displays how life was while in an abusive marriage.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment