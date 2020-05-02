_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, May 2, 2020- There have been a lot of speculations after Diamond Platnumz parted ways with Kenyan beauty Tanasha Donna.





So many people thought that Diamond would marry the sexy Kenyan lady and settle down forever.





However, this was not the case as the much hyped affair ended after she gave birth.





Diamond Platnumz’s close friend and confidant, Juma Lokele, has caused a stir after he openly claimed that Tanasha was not good enough to be a wife and dissed her bedroom prowess.





Speaking during an interview with Bona TV on you-tube, the talented vocalist said that Tanasha was lazy in bed.





“ Diamond was ready to marry Tanasha but she was always talking about love. There is no love in marriage. You just need to let your waist work and entertain your man. She was lazy in bed and always sitting with her nails looking like a zombie," said Lokole.





He further added that Tanasha was more of a slay queen and this is the reason their much hyped affair flopped.





“ Tanasha was more of a slay queen. She would have left the stylish Tanasha outside and act like a woman.” He added.





