_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, May 5, 2020- Social media detectives have unearthed a photo of Keroche deceased heiress, Tecra Muigai, having fun with her beach boyfriend Omar Lali.





Tecra met Lali last year and fell in love with him despite her wealthy family opposing the affair.





The young educated lady was madly in love with the notorious beach boy who looks like he is still evolving.





Lali reportedly preys on rich women in lavish beaches across the coast.





It’s not clear whether he used charm to lure Keroche’s daughter who was very wealthy.





Here is a photo that social media detectives have unearthed showing the late Tecra having fun with her beach boyfriend.







