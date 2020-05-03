_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday, March 3, 2020- Diamond Platnumz’s close friend and confidant, Juma Lokole, humiliated his ex-lover, Tanasha Donna, after he revealed that she couldn’t satisfy the singer in bed.





Juma said that Tanasha was a typical slay queen who spent most of her time making her nails and talking about love instead of satisfying her lover in bed.





Tanasha has responded to allegations made by Diamond’s friend that she is in useless in bed.





The sexy Kenyan lass attacked Juma Lokole and challenged him to try her so that she can see how many seconds he will last in bed.





Tanasha further spilled the beans and confirmed that Lokole is gay and so he will never have a chance of feeling how a woman tastes yet he is busy doubting her bedroom prowess.





‘Empty vessels make the loudest noise.’’ She added.





Here’s Tanasha’s post on IG rubbishing claims that she is useless in bed.













The Kenyan DAILY POST