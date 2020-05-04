_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, May 4, 2020 - A 24-year old woman is in police custody after she stabbed her two children to death on Saturday night in Kayole, Nairobi.





The woman identified as Winfred Nduku, tried to take her own life and is currently admitted at Mama Lucy Hospital under police protection.





According to a police report, the woman committed the heinous act after her mother asked her to prepare supper for the kids who had gone to bed hungry.









The woman’s mother, Josephine Wambua, with whom she lives with, said that her daughter went berserk after she asked her why she was on the phone instead of cooking food for her two children.





She went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and started stabbing the innocent souls aged 7 and 2 before turning the knife on herself.





However, she was overpowered by neighbours who rushed into the house following the commotion.





Apparently, she had been threatening to kill the children before the incident according to her mother.





The two children were rushed to hospital but they had already succumbed to their injuries.



