Monday, May 4, 2020 - A radio presenter with Pamoja FM was on Monday murdered by unknown assailants in Makina area in Kibra, while going home from work.





Mohammed Hassan had been working on Sunday night as is his custom during Ramadhan according to his sister, Siyam Ismail.





The attackers also stole his phone and some money he had with him.





Speaking about the brutal murder, his sister Ismail said:





"My elder brother was brutally murdered this morning.





“He was coming from work. He was a broadcaster at Pamoja FM and this Ramadan just like past years, he would spend the whole night at the studios sharing Qaswidas and Khutbas from different sheikhs.





“The motive of his killing is unknown.





"Is it right to take away innocent lives? Is it right to steal from innocent people?





“Is it right to reap where you did not sow?





“Is it right? Is it right? Is it right?"





Police have launched investigations into the macabre murder.



