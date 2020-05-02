_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Saturday May 2, 2020 - Two applicants for the position of Director General of Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), Jackson Karibiu Magondu and Peter Pato Gichohi, have been linked to major scandals.





The two employed at KeRRA have perfected the art of looting using construction companies associated with allies.





According to sources, the duo have been blacklisted by EACC and National Intelligence Service (NIS).





Gichohi was behind the controversial collapse of the Sigiri Bridge in Budalangi.





He oversaw the shoddy job done by a Chinese firm.





Poor construction materials were used on site. Gichohi has constructed real estate and apartment along Kiambu road.





He is one the richest engineers at KeRRA owing to his shrewd underhand deals at the Government institution.





Magondu is well known for demanding kickbacks before anyone gets a tender for construction of roads.





The Kenyan DAILY POST