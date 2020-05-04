_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, 4 May 2020 -This shocking video shows the moment a good samaritan picked accident victims on the road and rushed them to Ruiru hospital for emergency services but rogue nurses refused to attend to them.





The woman who picked the victims and rushed them to the hospital was literally screaming and crying for help.





However, there was not even a single nurse to attend to the accident victims.





This is just disheartening.





See video.

A good samaritan picks accident victims on the road and rushes them to Ruiru Hospital.



She is literally screaming for help as not a single nurse is available to help.



Meanwhile, @MOH_Kenya complaining of Kenyans not going to hospitals.



INCOMPETENCE in Kenyan leadership pic.twitter.com/66Ukl62Ytr — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) May 3, 2020











