Monday May 4, 2020 - Leader of Abagusii community in the US, Mr. Cosmo Choy, alias Ombori Monari, has emerged with a scathing recording aimed at President Uhuru Kenyatta.





In the video which surfaced online yesterday, the political analyst tears into the president over what he termed as childish behaviour witnessed during this year’s Labour Day celebrations at State House, Nairobi.





Monari boldly warned the President Kenyatta over allegedly stolen land that would be reclaimed.





"President you are very ungrateful for betraying the man who helped you.”





“One day, God willing, we shall revisit this.”





"All the land your father grabbed shall be reclaimed from you.”





“All the land belonging to countless families, we want it back, we don't fear you, we don't care about you anymore," he stated.





Choy also expressed his misgivings regarding the Labour Day celebrations that were held at State House, Nairobi, terming them as lopsided and discriminatory.





"As the President, Uhuru should not discriminate Kenyans irrespective of the views.”





“The President anabehave kama mtoto (the President is behaving like a child).”





"On Labour Day, he invited leaders who support his Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) project and totally ignored his deputy William Ruto and leaders allied to him," he claimed.





He then went on to predict doom of all elected leaders who did not support DP Ruto.

"They will all fail.”





“From the MCAs, to the Senate, to the House, if they do not stand behind DP Ruto, they will all fail," he claimed.





The vocal analyst who was a fierce critic of DP Ruto less than a year ago has since shifted his allegiance, going on to liken Uhuru's deputy to a rhino.





"Ruto ako na nguvu ya kifaru (Ruto has the strength of a rhino), and whoever stands against him shall fail in 2022. Mark my words," he elucidated.



