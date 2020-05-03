_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

- A Kenyan female gangster has shocked Netizens after she fearlessly flaunted a gun on social media.





The fierce looking lady flossed the gun on her official facebook page and attracted the attention of under-cover cops.





An under-cover posted her photos on Nairobi Crime Free, a crime busting facebook group, and announced that she is now on police radar.





The lady looks like a very lethal female gangster.





She has probably killed a lot of innocent Kenyans using the gun that she flossed on social media.





See her photos.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST