Saturday, May 2, 2020 -Fresh details have emerged over how Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has mismanaged county resources even not paying health workers and nurses for over 10 months.





According to a senior nurse at Kerugoya County Referral Hospital, the silly governor has not paid health workers for almost a year.





The nurse, who requested anonymity to avoid reprisals from her seniors said, those who have complained have been threatened with a sack if they expose the corrupt Governor.





The nurse said they have been even forced to steal hospital drugs and sell them to nearby chemists and pharmacies to buy food for their families.





Kirinyaga County has no Health CEC because she resigned after being threatened by Waiguru and her forty thieves.





When contacted, Waiguru’s office said it has no cash to pay them because Treasury is yet to disburse the money meant for paying nurses and other health workers.





Kirinyaga County is among the worst-performing counties in Kenya.



