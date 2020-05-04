_________________________________________________________________________

Monday May 4, 2020 - Details have emerged of alleged looming changes in the executive, with President Uhuru Kenyatta reportedly planning a cabinet reshuffle.





At least four Cabinet Secretaries are reportedly on their way out, with two of them allied to Deputy President William Ruto and two on President Kenyatta's side.





According to unnamed sources, a powerful Cabinet Secretary is also to be moved to a lesser ministry.





Sources revealed a powerful meetings involving powerful political players met to deliberate the proposed changes.

















The plans were alluded to by Tiaty MP William Kamket who argued that the changes were inevitable and would come "in any form, at any time", claiming that Ruto had failed in his role of supporting the President.





"Between William Ruto and Raila Odinga, who supports President Kenyatta? Between Gideon Moi and William Ruto, who supports the President's agenda?”





"The answer is clear, these two leaders are not meant to be just choir members in this government when some people viciously attack it.”





"The President has been quiet when they make noise, attack him and now it is time to act.”





“He has waited for them to make true their threats and to walk out but they are hesitant.”





“It is now time to kick them out, and it will happen very soon," he stated.





