Friday May 1, 2020 -Tanzania President, John Pombe Magufuli has announced the death of Constitutional and Legal Affairs Minister, Augustine Mahiga, who succumbed to Coronavirus disease on Thursday.





The Minister reportedly died as he was being rushed to a medical facility from his Dodoma home.





Magufuli eulogized the Minister as a dedicated hard worker who has served diligently in several top positions in and out of the country.





Thousands of people across the world sent in their condolences shortly after the new broke including the United Nations, Somalia, and the German Embassy in Tanzania.





Though the government refused to reveal what killed the minister, doctors at a Dodoma hospital said the Minister tested positive for Coronavirus disease.





Tanzania is among the country hiding Coronavirus cases since the country refused to ban mass gathering and encourage social distancing.





As per Monday this week, Tanzania had 480 cases and 16 deaths and the numbers are expected rise exponentially in the next coming days according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).



