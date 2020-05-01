_________________________________________________________________________

Friday May 1, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to repossess Deputy President William Ruto’s Weston Hotel which sits on grabbed public land.





Weston Hotel land along Langata Road next to Wilson Airport is set to be reverted back to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority which has absolute ownership.





According to sources, Uhuru’s Government will take over ownership just the way it did with Grand Regency Hotel then owned by Kamlesh Pattni after it won the protracted battle that also involved Central Bank of Kenya.





As things stand, Kenya Commercial Bank is currently in custody of the land title deed after the hotel, was used as collateral to get millions of shillings.





Already, Ruto is in court fighting to save Weston Hotel from being demolished by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.





Two years ago, the National Land Commission ruled that Ruto pays KCAA Sh210m for the land where Weston Hotel is built after it was established that the prime land was grabbed.





However, KCAA declined the NLC’s decision and asked the court to allow it to demolish the Weston Hotel and repossess its land as opposed to being compensated for a fraudulent grab.





Last week, Ruto suffered a major economic blow after Uhuru’s Government repossessed 1,600 acre piece of land in Ruai, Nairobi, which he grabbed in the 1990s and registered it using proxies.





The land was earmarked for Nairobi sewerage plant.





Ruto acquired the land using Renton Company Limited through Kenneth Boit and Patrick Osero, both of YK 92 operatives.



