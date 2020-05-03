_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday May 3, 2020-

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent emissaries to Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko warning him of dire consequences should he try to withdraw from the deal that saw him surrender some crucial county functions to the national Government.





In March, Sonko surrendered, Health, Roads, Education, and Public Service dockets to the National Government which saw the formation of Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).





Last month, Sonko claimed that some government officials were out to sabotage his administration and take over all functions including those that had not been transferred.





“Those haters in the Office of the President who are convincing the president ati the transfer of functions deeds has brought my administration and political life to an end wameze wembe na wasage glass wakunywe (should swallow a razor blade, grind glass and drink it). I still have a political life and I must finish and launch all my development projects,” Sonko stated.





But on Friday, Uhuru sent emissaries to Sonko and warned him that he will be impeached like former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu if he keeps attacking NMS.



