Sunday, May 3, 2020 - A man who has been impersonating police officers and harassing Kenyans during curfew hours has been arrested.





He had a fake police ID that indicates he is a CID and fake police uniform.





He had also modified a fake gun.





The shameless mongrel has been moving around at night and obtaining bribes from Kenyans who are not able to beat the curfew hours while pretending to be a police officer.





