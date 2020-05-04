_________________________________________________________________________

Monday May 4, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to reshuffle his cabinet that will see four CSs majority of whom are allied to Deputy President William Ruto fired.





According to sources, Uhuru has allegedly sought advice from powerful people in Kenya on who should be fired and who should be moved where.





The sources intimated that powerful meetings involving powerful political players met to deliberate the proposed changes.





Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga , Kenya African National Union (KANU) party leader Gideon Moi and Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli were said to have participated in the meetings in Nairobi's Karen suburb.





Others said to have attended the meetings are former Cabinet Minister Paul Otuoma and Siaya Senator James Orengo .





The plans were alluded to by Tiaty MP William Kamket who argued that the changes were inevitable and would come "in any form, at any time", claiming that Ruto had failed in his role of supporting the President.





"Between William Ruto and Raila Odinga, who supports President Kenyatta? Between Gideon Moi and William Ruto, who supports the President's agenda?





"The answer is clear, these two leaders are not meant to be just choir members in this Government when some people viciously attack it.





"The President has been quiet when they make noise, attack him and now it is time to act.”





“He has waited for them to make true their threats and to walk out but they are hesitant.”





“It is now time to kick them out, and it will happen very soon," he stated.





Kamket further disclosed that leaders in Parliament allied to Ruto such as Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen would be kicked out.





His sentiments were echoed by Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny , an ally of Uhuru, who noted that the Jubilee Party leadership in Parliament needed to support the President.





"This one is very serious and if Covid-19 wasn't there, it would have been full blown.”





"There is concern on the Parliamentary leadership and the entire leadership of committees.”





“The battle is on the leadership of the house, including the chairmen of committees.”





"We must sanitise the leadership of committees and Parliament because it has failed the President in many ways as most are allied to the DP," he asserted.





The Kenyan DAILY POST