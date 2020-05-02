_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday May 2, 2020 - Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has congratulated, Mutahi Ngunyi after he was “offered a job” at State House by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





For the last two months, Mutahi through YouTube channel The Fifth Estate, has been bashing Ruto claiming he will not win the presidency in 2022.





Dr. Ruto, who is second in command is preparing to vie for presidency in 2022 using Jubilee Party ticket.





But, Uhuru, who is in his second and final term seems to be greedy with power and he is opposed to Deputy President’s State House bid.





Now Uhuru has hired political analysts and brokers to make sure that Ruto doesn’t set his foot in State House in 2022.





Among those who have been hired is Mutahi Ngunyi. According to Itumbi, Mutahi has been hired to lead a propaganda machine against Deputy President.





“Congratulations @MutahiNgunyifor your new office @StateHouseKenya- Godspeed! We will remember your words," when men are no longer afraid of lying, they are no longer afraid of doing greater evils. If they lie and begin to believe their lies, they will even kill to protect them", Itumbi wrote on his Twitter page.



