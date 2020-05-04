_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Monday May 4, 2020 - Residents of Mombasa have blatantly defied their Governor Ali Hassan Joho by failing to turn up for mass testing despite him issuing threats.





Ministry of Health kicked off mass testing in Mombasa and Nairobi on Saturday, May 2, in a bid to flatten the Covid-19 curve in the two hotspots.





However, the residents of the Coastal town failed to come out in large numbers to get tested with some citing fear of the mode of testing.





"We will not get tested, I'm not sick what are you testing me for.”





“Who are you to test me, you don't have your certificates and I don't even know where you practiced medicine.”





"Joho and his team should go to Makadara.”





“If we see those things being inserted into their noses then we will follow suit," said an Old Town resident.





Another resident also claimed that the Covid-19 funds were being mismanaged.





"The government is not clear, money has been set aside for the benefit of poor residents.”





"But it is being embezzled by them then we are told to go get tested.”





“Will you sort out your tummy first or you'll go get tested?"





As of yesterday, 19 tested positive for Covid-19 in Mombasa while two people were reported dead, bringing the total number of fatalities to 24 in the country.





On Saturday, Joho sounded a warning, telling people to go and get tested or else they will be tested by force.





"If you think you won't be tested, be ready."





"You will be tested, my friend.”





“Now we are bringing it to your doorsteps and it is free.”





“There will be a time you will pay for it.”





“So take advantage of this opportunity and get tested," Joho pronounced.



