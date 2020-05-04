_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, May 4, 2020 - COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, lives a lavish life that he parades all over.





Atwoli cruises around in top of range vehicles and he has several lavish homes in the city’s capital.





Even at his rural home home in Khwisero, he has built a very lavish home that resembles a palace.





However, it’s unfortunate to learn that his immediate neighbour is a poor woman who lives a dog’s life.





Her mud house is almost collapsing yet Atwoli who pretends to be ‘Mtetezi wa wanyonge’ has not take any action to help her.









See Mama Priscah Ogonj’s house.



She lives next to Atwoli's lavish home in Khwisero.











