Monday, May 4, 2020 - Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu is trending on social media after it emerged that he has separated with his sexy Kikuyu wife, Marya Irungu alias Marya Prude.





The two tied the knot on May 5 2017 and often projected in image of a perfect couple with their loved up photos on the gram.





However, it appears their marriage was not a bed of roses.

According to reliable sources Marya called it quits after she busted Raburu smashing a Ugandan woman.





Instead of consoling her after losing their baby, the burly 10 over 10 host was secretly meeting the Ugandan woman for secret sex escapades.





When she confronted him, he went mad and kicked her out of their matrimonial home.





Raburu has since moved in with the unidentified Ugandan lady.





The break up has dominated talking points on social media with Raburu the no.1 trending topic on twitter.





