Saturday May 2, 2020 -The hatred between President Uhuru Kenyatta and economist, David Ndii, seems to be escalating every day.





On Friday, Uhuru, who is also the Commander in Chief of Armed Forces, lashed at those criticising the government over how it has handled Coronavirus pandemic.





Although he didn’t not mention Ndii, Uhuru termed those criticising his government as fools and petty people.





“Think before you start talking nonsense, we must protect our economy, this is not the time to be petty!” Uhuru said in reference to Ndii and his ilk





“I was amazed when some people said I made a mistake by sending those flowers abroad. Those flowers employ thousands of Kenyans. People are remembered during calamities. Sending those flowers will make them remember us when the market will open again. They will come back and buy from us because we remembered them at their lowest,” Uhuru added.





But in a fierce response, Ndii termed Uhuru as a drunken idiot who has failed the country.





“Now you cry because your businesses are reporting losses? Six weeks after I urged to roll out measures to protect business and jobs what have you done, other than launch balloons and sending flowers to your masters? Greedy rudderless drunken idiot.” Ndii wrote.





Though Ndii’s venomous tweet attracted a lot of wrath from Kenyans, former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, said the economist has a right to air his grievances since the constitution allows freedom of expression.





“We need dissenting voices; even ones that express their views in a way that may be offensive or shocking, however unpleasant that might be." The President, unlike, Pig farmers, will face more critics - Thick Skin! To them that much is given, much is demanded! “Itumbi who was sacked last month from State House said.





