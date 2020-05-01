_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, May 1, 2020 - On Wednesday afternoon, detectives cornered two thugs who shot dead a University student in Nairobi’s Umoja estate during a robbery incidence at a chemist.





The deceased had gone to buy medicine for his sick mother during curfew hours when the thugs accosted him.





He reportedly identified one of the thugs during the robbery incidence and called his name, prompting them to shoot him.





Police cornered the thugs along Eastern by-pass after trailing them and shot them dead.





One of the slain thugs is identified as Collins alias Habil Collins on facebook.

















He used to brag about his criminal lifestyle on social media and even tagged some of his gang members.





His gang is called Team Kujifanya Mbaya and consists of young men aged between 20-25 years.





We parade faces of some of the remaining gang members and urge Hessy to do the necessary.







































