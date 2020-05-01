_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday, May 1, 2020 -Members of the public rescued a little boy from death after his mother attempted to kill him.





According to Kameme FM, the woman attempted to kill the innocent baby for lack of food.





She complained that life has become too hard, forcing her to do the unthinkable.





''I year old boy saved by the public after his mother attempted to kill him after she complained that life has become so hard to a point of lacking food. ' Read a post on Kameme FM's facebook page.





See photos of the little boy who was saved by the public before his mother did the unthinkable.































