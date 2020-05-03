_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday May 3, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have trained their guns on Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, who is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s man in Jubilee, demanding a review of the decisions he has made since September 2017, when the ruling party last met.





Since then, the National Executive Council and the Parliamentary Group — the two main decision-making organs of the party besides the National Delegates Council — have not met.





Deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kositany said Mr. Tuju’s decisions must be scrutinized because they are made while people are drunk.





“We are going to monitor everything Tuju does or communicates.”





“He cannot claim to have been told to do something by whoever,” said Mr. Kositany, who has become Dr Ruto’s de facto spokesman.





“A party cannot be run by a few people meeting over coffee or beer.”





“We have structures that must be followed,” he added





Mr. Kositany has written to the Kajiado and Kirinyaga county assemblies, terming changes to the House leadership communicated by Mr. Tuju illegal and irregular.





Tuju dismissed Mr. Kamau Murango as the Kirinyaga assembly majority leader while three officials in the Kajiado assembly were removed in December.





In Nairobi, Mr. Tuju reappointed Mr. Abdi Guyo the majority leader alongside other changes two weeks ago.





However, Kositany said the changes in the assemblies did not follow due process and should be ignored.





“The impugned decision by Mr. Tuju cannot stand any legal or procedural test.”





“It stands not on the constitution of the party, the standing orders of the assemblies or any other law pedestal. It has no legal effect.”





“It is not recognised in law.”





“It is null and void ab initio,” the Soy MP said.



