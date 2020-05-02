_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday May 2, 2020 - Jubilee leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto have been kicked out of the party after changes proposed by Secretary-General Raphael Tuju were effected.





According to reports, the Jubilee secretariat had confirmed the new appointments despite protest by the DP and legislators allied to him.





Ruto had rejected changes in Jubilee's structural leadership, terming the move as fraudulent.





In line with a directive by the registrar of political parties, the Deputy President's allies also presented formal letters in objection to the changes.





However, despite the protests, Tuju, who is acting at the behest of President Uhuru Kenyatta, moved to formalise the appointment of Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Marete Marungu, Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso, and James Waweru, replacing Fatuma Shukri, Pamela Mutu, and Veronica Maina at the party's NMC.





Ruto is now planning to move to court to contest the changes.





Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe stated that as far as he was concerned, the changes were a foregone conclusion, regardless of opposition from the DP's camp.





"For them to move to the dispute tribunal, there has to be a grievance, right? Certainly, that grievance can only be the changes in members of the national management committee, which to us is already taking effect," Murathe was quoted as saying.





On his part, Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kositany argued that the move to reshuffle the party's guard was unacceptable, further accusing Tuju of defying the party's leadership.





He stated that the names should have been presented to the party's National Executive Committee prior to approval.





“There is no way this can happen.”





“Tuju has not complied with what the registrar of political parties Anne Nderitu said.”





“He does not want to follow the law and we will deal with him accordingly," Kositany pronounced.





