Saturday, May 2, 2020 - In the early 2000s, Sheila Mwanyigah used to give Kenyan men sleepless nights.





Back then when she was a singer going by the stage name Nikki, the Taita lass was one of the most sought after female singers in the Kenyan music industry.





She used to flaunt her yummy thighs and curvy body in music videos, leaving little for men to imagine.





Sheila took a break from music and ventured into the media industry and still, she ruled the airwaves thanks to her irresistible beauty.





She hosted a talk show on NTV where she used to grace the screen rocking figure hugging dresses and short mini-skirts parading her famous thighland.





Eish!!! Remember this????

















The once high flying TV host and singer has come of age.





She has completely changed her wardrobe.





These days, she dresses like a church wife.





See how the 41 year old former TV host has transformed.





















































