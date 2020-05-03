_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday May 3, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have reportedly turned their guns on President Uhuru Kenyatta's family just to hurt the President for reneging on his deal with the DP and allegedly throwing his allies out of Jubilee Party in the recent changes by Secretary General Raphael Tuju.





According to reports, Ruto and his allies are now targeting Uhuru’s cousin Nana Gecaga, who is also the CEO of Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC).





The leaders, five of whom lost prime seats in Jubilee, unearthed what they termed as worrying practices in the party.





They argued that a company associated with Gecaga was allegedly awarded a tender to supply campaign materials to the party, a move they argued was a conflict of interest.





The company, Bora Ubora Limited, was reportedly paid Ksh361 million by the ruling party after supplying branded T-shirts as well as caps and other materials.





Gecaga, reportedly made the supply with her brother Jomo Gecaga and the President's cousin Selina Renee Pratt.





Shortly after, there is said to have been a back and forth on payment as part of the delivery proof was reportedly missing yet the team demanded payment.





DP Ruto's allies also alleged that the party was among those that failed to file their returns despite the fact that they received money from the Government.





The party's Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, however, refuted the claim disclosing that the party "receive funds from the Government and therefore have to follow the law."





He further added that the party also advertised for the supplies.





A spot-check of the company Bora Ubora shows that the company is an obscure entity without much of description over which industry it operates in or what goods it deals with.





The only notable information about the company is a mention by Gecaga on LinkedIn that she owns the firm whose location is pegged in London, United Kingdom.





The Kenyan DAILY POST