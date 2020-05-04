_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, May 4, 2020 - Celebrities world over have been going on Instagram live to connect with fans as they stay indoors due to the coronavirus.





Yesterday, American rapper, DJ Khaled, went live on IG but things went south pretty fast as half-naked slay queens started twerking for him.





This did not go down well with the father of two, who was forced to shut down some of the ratchet ladies.





One of the ladies was almost naked and while the rapper tried to warn her that he’s fasting and has a family, the lady took her madness a notch higher and started to pour water on her bare derriere while twerking.









"I've got a family," he told her at some point and even covered his eyes with one hand.





“Try to be normal. I have a family," he added but the woman couldn’t hear his protestations.





This forced DJ Khaled to disconnect her from his Instagram Live video.





Watch the video below.



