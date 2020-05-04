_________________________________________________________________________

Monday May 4, 2020 - Former Kibwezi Member of Parliament Kalembe Ndile has attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, claiming he embezzled funds at the molasses plant in Kisumu while moving his voice.





The former MP launched an attack on Raila accusing him of squandering funds of the molasses plant.





"Raila embezzled the molasses plant and his family, he 'ate' molasses that up till today Raila never speaks loudly.”





“He now speaks like a cow because molasses is used to feed cows.”









"There's nothing they can tell us, all of them are sitting on corruption money.”





“I’m the son of a squatter, if I wasn't elected into Parliament and bought land, I would have died as a squatter's son.”





"The rich must be told that this Kenya must be divided.”





“We won't allow that people forever live in poverty and others live a good with their businesses," stated Ndile.





The molasses plant in Kisumu, which has been in and out of bruising scandals, was sold off by Raila in June 2019 to an Asian company.





The Kenyan DAILY POST