_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Job Purpose

IPPF Africa Regional Office seeks a Project coordinator to manage and lead the implementation of a new sub-regional EU- gender funded project in Cameroon, Chad, Soudan and Mali.

The project’s aim is a to contribute to the protection of sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) of women and girls, specifically refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees living in Forgotten Crisis settings.

The position is expected to manage all technical and financial aspects of this project, while liaising with IPPFAR partners and key stakeholders of the project including implication of women and girls, specifically refugees (Cameroon, Chad, Sudan), IDPs (Mali, Sudan) and returnees (Chad) as well as host communities, National and local authorities and structures responsible for supporting refugees/IDPs/returnees.

The position is accountable for the achievements of the IPPFAR EU- gender funded project’s expected results as provided for in any relevant/approved restricted funding project documents

Key Tasks

Please describe the main activities undertaken by the post holder.

The list need not be exhaustive but should reflect the most important features of the post.

Project cycle management

Manage the project following recommended EU and IPPF ARO project cycle phases, including planning, implementation, monitoring, evaluation and reporting

Manage the subcontracts with the consortium and CSO partners of the project

Lead the development and support the implementation of countries plan of action including processes and tools adapted to advocacy and communication

Support the development and the implementation of the overall monitoring and evaluation plan including the operational research

Coordinate project steering committee meetings and effectively represent IPPF ARO in project working groups and planning meetings

Support the overall technical assistance strategy for CSO’s capacity strengthening

Support project to build strategic partnerships with thematic agencies and clusters working in the project communities, including with Media and Private

Coordinate communication between all partners and with the donor.

Financial management and Grants management

Collaborate with the accounting team for the development, implementation and tracking of IPPF ARO and partner/CSO budgets, cashflow plans, and development of variation reports

Develop and implement with the support of the accounting team, co-funding and pre-financing strategies for IPPF ARO and partners, and implement resource mobilization activities to fill financial gaps

Develop, supervise and track IPPF ARO’s and partners/CSO’s workplans

Manage Grants by ensuring timely disbursements of funds and adherence to agreed activities and objectives in the signed contracts and enforce partners’ accountability

Ensure e compliance with EU/IPPF ARO rules and regulations by all partners/CSO and preempted problems, and advise senior management on solutions and recommendations

Provide technical assistance to partners in complying with EU and IPPF ARO administrative and financial procedures.

Gender and SRHR in Humanitarian

Support the implementation of the overall Theory of Change of the project based on an ecological model for a gender transformative approach

Support the development and the implementation tailored Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse strategies

Support project staff and partners to collaborate and provide comprehensive client-centred package for SGBV prevention and response, essential SRH services and livelihoods programs

Support countries efforts to strengthen mechanism, policies and legal framework in forgotten crisis that protect, respect and promote women and girl’s rights

Spearhead an active role for the project participation at the relevant meetings and processes in relation with safety, security, prevention and support clusters at national, regional and international level

Monitor news, trends and policy developments affecting the key outputs of the project and develop /adapt advocacy materials and tools to keep main actors

Strengthen advocacy and communication skills of Project Champions Partners and CSO.

Reporting

Collaborate with accounting team to develop financial reports, and support expenditure verification audits

Collaborate with the M&E officer to routinely monitor the programme implementation, performance and compliance of EU grants both at country and Africa Regional Office levels

Develop technical results-based reports to IPPF ARO and EU.

General

Ensure proper documentation and promotion of the project best practices at national regional and international level

Build and maintain positive relationships with all members of staff, and contacts within and outside the Federation.

Undertake any other duties that might be assigned by the supervisor.

Responsibilities

Staff responsibilities carried by the job holder:

Management of a small team of staff and consultants

Advisory responsibilities carried by the job holder

Advise IPPF ARO Regional Director, senior management and project steering committee on project management ; as well as on emerging political issues affecting SRHR on the African continent ;

Advise research partner on research needs;

Advise CSO, Partners and Media on the development and implementation specifics strategies within the framework of the project

Advice capacity building partners/consultants on methodology and curriculum development.

Education and Qualifications

Master’s degree in Gender, project or business management, social sciences, law sociology or any related field

A Bachelor’s degree in combination with two additional years of qualifying experience may be accepted in lieu of the advanced University Degree.

Professional Experience

Minimum of 4 years professional experience with a Master in the field of SRHR, gender and /or Humanitarian project in non-profit organization

6 years relevant work experience with a Bachelor’s degree.

Skills and functional competencies

(Please describe the skills which will be applied in the post, including languages)

Fluency in English and French – knowledge of Arabic is an asset

Strong project cycle management experience including monitoring and evaluation, budgeting, financial and technical reporting

Strong experience in grants and compliance management, especially with EU rules and regulations

Ability to advocate and influence humanitarian procedures and policies

Experience and knowledge of humanitarian response initiatives in the region is highly desirable

Knowledgeable of SRHR needs and challenges in humanitarian post crisis or protracted settings is desirable

Knowledgeable in policies and practices in Africa about sexual and reproductive health and rights and women’s rights preferred

Skills in data research and statistical analysis, as well as demonstrated knowledge in qualitative and quantitative monitoring is required

Working knowledge of national, regional and continental government structures and multi-lateral institutions in Africa

Effective report writing and communication skills

Excellent interpersonal skills to maintain and develop positive relationships

Tactful and diplomatic with strong influencing and negotiating skills

Strong leadership and people management skills

Very good computer skills including Office and SharePoint.

Personal Competencies

(Describe the characteristics of effective job performance, e.g. Sound judgement, ability to maintain confidentiality)

Willing and able to travel extensively, at country level and internationally

Able to work in difficult fast paced work environment

Ability to prioritise and deliver outstanding and complex work requirements

Ability to plan, pre-empt and meet deadlines

Sensitive to different and diversity of cultures,

Subscribe to IPPF’s vision and values including respect of diversity, inclusiveness, social justice and accountability.

Salary will be negotiated depending on the candidate’s experience and skills for the position.

How to Apply

Interested individuals should submit a CV and a 1-page cover letter to: hroffice@ippfaro.org

Closing date: Monday 11 May 2020.





If you do not hear from us by 31st July 2020, please assume that your application was not successful.





IPPF offers a wide range of benefits and is an equal opportunity employer.





Applications are particularly encouraged from women, people living with disability and people openly living with HIV.





IPPF has ​ been made aware of various fraudulent vacancy announcements circulated via e-mail from websites falsely stating that they are issued by or in association with IPPF.