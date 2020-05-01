0
A+ A-
_________________________________________________________________________
Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis, love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or go to
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________

Job Purpose
  • IPPF Africa Regional Office seeks a Project coordinator to manage and lead the implementation of a new sub-regional EU- gender funded project in Cameroon, Chad, Soudan and Mali.
  • The project’s aim is a to contribute to the protection of sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) of women and girls, specifically refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees living in Forgotten Crisis settings.
  • The position is expected to manage all technical and financial aspects of this project, while liaising with IPPFAR partners and key stakeholders of the project including implication of women and girls, specifically refugees (Cameroon, Chad, Sudan), IDPs (Mali, Sudan) and returnees (Chad) as well as host communities, National and local authorities and structures responsible for supporting refugees/IDPs/returnees.
  • The position is accountable for the achievements of the IPPFAR EU- gender funded project’s expected results as provided for in any relevant/approved restricted funding project documents
Key Tasks
  • Please describe the main activities undertaken by the post holder.
  • The list need not be exhaustive but should reflect the most important features of the post.
Project cycle management
  • Manage the project following recommended EU and IPPF ARO project cycle phases, including planning, implementation, monitoring, evaluation and reporting
  • Manage the subcontracts with the consortium and CSO partners of the project
  • Lead the development and support the implementation of countries plan of action including processes and tools adapted to advocacy and communication
  • Support the development and the implementation of the overall monitoring and evaluation plan including the operational research
  • Coordinate project steering committee meetings and effectively represent IPPF ARO in project working groups and planning meetings
  • Support the overall technical assistance strategy for CSO’s capacity strengthening
  • Support project to build strategic partnerships with thematic agencies and clusters working in the project communities, including with Media and Private
  • Coordinate communication between all partners and with the donor.
Financial management and Grants management
  • Collaborate with the accounting team for the development, implementation and tracking of IPPF ARO and partner/CSO budgets, cashflow plans, and development of variation reports
  • Develop and implement with the support of the accounting team, co-funding and pre-financing strategies for IPPF ARO and partners, and implement resource mobilization activities to fill financial gaps
  • Develop, supervise and track IPPF ARO’s and partners/CSO’s workplans
  • Manage Grants by ensuring timely disbursements of funds and adherence to agreed activities and objectives in the signed contracts and enforce partners’ accountability
  • Ensure e compliance with EU/IPPF ARO rules and regulations by all partners/CSO and preempted problems, and advise senior management on solutions and recommendations
  • Provide technical assistance to partners in complying with EU and IPPF ARO administrative and financial procedures.
Gender and SRHR in Humanitarian
  • Support the implementation of the overall Theory of Change of the project based on an ecological model for a gender transformative approach
  • Support the development and the implementation tailored Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse strategies
  • Support project staff and partners to collaborate and provide comprehensive client-centred package for SGBV prevention and response, essential SRH services and livelihoods programs
  • Support countries efforts to strengthen mechanism, policies and legal framework in forgotten crisis that protect, respect and promote women and girl’s rights
  • Spearhead an active role for the project participation at the relevant meetings and processes in relation with safety, security, prevention and support clusters at national, regional and international level
  • Monitor news, trends and policy developments affecting the key outputs of the project and develop /adapt advocacy materials and tools to keep main actors
  • Strengthen advocacy and communication skills of Project Champions Partners and CSO.
Reporting
  • Collaborate with accounting team to develop financial reports, and support expenditure verification audits
  • Collaborate with the M&E officer to routinely monitor the programme implementation, performance and compliance of EU grants both at country and Africa Regional Office levels
  • Develop technical results-based reports to IPPF ARO and EU.
General
  • Ensure proper documentation and promotion of the project best practices at national regional and international level
  • Build and maintain positive relationships with all members of staff, and contacts within and outside the Federation.
  • Undertake any other duties that might be assigned by the supervisor.
Responsibilities
Staff responsibilities carried by the job holder:
  • Management of a small team of staff and consultants
  • Advisory responsibilities carried by the job holder
  • Advise IPPF ARO Regional Director, senior management and project steering committee on project management ; as well as on emerging political issues affecting SRHR on the African continent ;
  • Advise research partner on research needs;
  • Advise CSO, Partners and Media on the development and implementation specifics strategies within the framework of the project
    Advice capacity building partners/consultants on methodology and curriculum development.
Education and Qualifications
  • Master’s degree in Gender, project or business management, social sciences, law sociology or any related field
  • A Bachelor’s degree in combination with two additional years of qualifying experience may be accepted in lieu of the advanced University Degree.
Professional Experience
  • Minimum of 4 years professional experience with a Master in the field of SRHR, gender and /or Humanitarian project in non-profit organization
  • 6 years relevant work experience with a Bachelor’s degree.
Skills and functional competencies
(Please describe the skills which will be applied in the post, including languages)
  • Fluency in English and French – knowledge of Arabic is an asset
  • Strong project cycle management experience including monitoring and evaluation, budgeting, financial and technical reporting
  • Strong experience in grants and compliance management, especially with EU rules and regulations
  • Ability to advocate and influence humanitarian procedures and policies
  • Experience and knowledge of humanitarian response initiatives in the region is highly desirable
  • Knowledgeable of SRHR needs and challenges in humanitarian post crisis or protracted settings is desirable
  • Knowledgeable in policies and practices in Africa about sexual and reproductive health and rights and women’s rights preferred
  • Skills in data research and statistical analysis, as well as demonstrated knowledge in qualitative and quantitative monitoring is required
  • Working knowledge of national, regional and continental government structures and multi-lateral institutions in Africa
  • Effective report writing and communication skills
  • Excellent interpersonal skills to maintain and develop positive relationships
  • Tactful and diplomatic with strong influencing and negotiating skills
  • Strong leadership and people management skills
  • Very good computer skills including Office and SharePoint.
Personal Competencies
(Describe the characteristics of effective job performance, e.g. Sound judgement, ability to maintain confidentiality)
  • Willing and able to travel extensively, at country level and internationally
  • Able to work in difficult fast paced work environment
  • Ability to prioritise and deliver outstanding and complex work requirements
  • Ability to plan, pre-empt and meet deadlines
  • Sensitive to different and diversity of cultures,
  • Subscribe to IPPF’s vision and values including respect of diversity, inclusiveness, social justice and accountability.
  • Salary will be negotiated depending on the candidate’s experience and skills for the position.
How to Apply
Interested individuals should submit a CV and a 1-page cover letter to: hroffice@ippfaro.org
Closing date: Monday 11 May 2020.

If you do not hear from us by 31st July 2020, please assume that your application was not successful.

IPPF offers a wide range of benefits and is an equal opportunity employer.

Applications are particularly encouraged from women, people living with disability and people openly living with HIV.

IPPF has been made aware of various fraudulent vacancy announcements circulated via e-mail from websites falsely stating that they are issued by or in association with IPPF.
These correspondences, which may seek to obtain money from the recipients of such correspondence are fraudulent and IPPF does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview, meeting, processing, training or any other fees).
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top