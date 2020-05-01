_________________________________________________________________________
Job Purpose
- IPPF Africa Regional Office seeks a Project
coordinator to manage and lead the implementation of a new sub-regional
EU- gender funded project in Cameroon, Chad, Soudan and Mali.
- The project’s aim is a to contribute to the
protection of sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) of women
and girls, specifically refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and
returnees living in Forgotten Crisis settings.
- The position is expected to manage all
technical and financial aspects of this project, while liaising with
IPPFAR partners and key stakeholders of the project including implication
of women and girls, specifically refugees (Cameroon, Chad, Sudan), IDPs (Mali,
Sudan) and returnees (Chad) as well as host communities, National and
local authorities and structures responsible for supporting
refugees/IDPs/returnees.
- The position is accountable for the
achievements of the IPPFAR EU- gender funded project’s expected results as
provided for in any relevant/approved restricted funding project documents
Key Tasks
Key Tasks
by the post holder.
- The list need not be exhaustive but should
reflect the most important features of the post.
Project cycle management
- Manage the project following recommended EU
and IPPF ARO project cycle phases, including planning, implementation,
monitoring, evaluation and reporting
- Manage the subcontracts with the consortium
and CSO partners of the project
- Lead the development and support the
implementation of countries plan of action including processes and tools
adapted to advocacy and communication
- Support the development and the implementation
of the overall monitoring and evaluation plan including the operational
research
- Coordinate project steering committee meetings
and effectively represent IPPF ARO in project working groups and planning
meetings
- Support the overall technical assistance
strategy for CSO’s capacity strengthening
- Support project to build strategic
partnerships with thematic agencies and clusters working in the project
communities, including with Media and Private
- Coordinate communication between all partners
and with the donor.
Financial management and Grants management
- Collaborate with the accounting team for the
development, implementation and tracking of IPPF ARO and partner/CSO
budgets, cashflow plans, and development of variation reports
- Develop and implement with the support of the
accounting team, co-funding and pre-financing strategies for IPPF ARO and
partners, and implement resource mobilization activities to fill financial
gaps
- Develop, supervise and track IPPF ARO’s and
partners/CSO’s workplans
- Manage Grants by ensuring timely disbursements
of funds and adherence to agreed activities and objectives in the signed
contracts and enforce partners’ accountability
- Ensure e compliance with EU/IPPF ARO rules and
regulations by all partners/CSO and preempted problems, and advise senior
management on solutions and recommendations
- Provide technical assistance to partners in
complying with EU and IPPF ARO administrative and financial procedures.
Gender and SRHR in Humanitarian
- Support the implementation of the overall
Theory of Change of the project based on an ecological model for a gender
transformative approach
- Support the development and the implementation
tailored Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse strategies
- Support project staff and partners to
collaborate and provide comprehensive client-centred package for SGBV
prevention and response, essential SRH services and livelihoods programs
- Support countries efforts to strengthen
mechanism, policies and legal framework in forgotten crisis that protect,
respect and promote women and girl’s rights
- Spearhead an active role for the project
participation at the relevant meetings and processes in relation with
safety, security, prevention and support clusters at national, regional
and international level
- Monitor news, trends and policy developments
affecting the key outputs of the project and develop /adapt advocacy
materials and tools to keep main actors
- Strengthen advocacy and communication skills
of Project Champions Partners and CSO.
Reporting
- Collaborate with accounting team to develop
financial reports, and support expenditure verification audits
- Collaborate with the M&E officer to
routinely monitor the programme implementation, performance and compliance
of EU grants both at country and Africa Regional Office levels
- Develop technical results-based reports to
IPPF ARO and EU.
General
- Ensure proper documentation and promotion of
the project best practices at national regional and international level
- Build and maintain positive
relationships with all members of staff, and contacts within and
outside the Federation.
- Undertake any other duties that might be
assigned by the supervisor.
Responsibilities
Staff responsibilities carried by the job holder:
- Management of a small team of staff and
consultants
- Advisory responsibilities carried by the job
holder
- Advise IPPF ARO Regional Director, senior
management and project steering committee on project management ; as well
as on emerging political issues affecting SRHR on the African continent ;
- Advise research partner on research needs;
- Advise CSO, Partners and Media on the
development and implementation specifics strategies within the framework
of the project
Advice capacity building partners/consultants on methodology and curriculum development.
Education and Qualifications
- Master’s degree in Gender, project or business
management, social sciences, law sociology or any related field
- A Bachelor’s degree in combination with two
additional years of qualifying experience may be accepted in lieu of the
advanced University Degree.
Professional Experience
- Minimum of 4 years professional experience
with a Master in the field of SRHR, gender and /or Humanitarian project in
non-profit organization
- 6 years relevant work experience with a
Bachelor’s degree.
Skills and functional competencies
Skills and functional competencies
- Fluency in English and French – knowledge of
Arabic is an asset
- Strong project cycle management experience
including monitoring and evaluation, budgeting, financial and technical
reporting
- Strong experience in grants and compliance
management, especially with EU rules and regulations
- Ability to advocate and influence humanitarian
procedures and policies
- Experience and knowledge of humanitarian
response initiatives in the region is highly desirable
- Knowledgeable of SRHR needs and challenges in
humanitarian post crisis or protracted settings is desirable
- Knowledgeable in policies and practices in
Africa about sexual and reproductive health and rights and women’s rights
preferred
- Skills in data research and statistical
analysis, as well as demonstrated knowledge in qualitative and
quantitative monitoring is required
- Working knowledge of national, regional and
continental government structures and multi-lateral institutions in Africa
- Effective report writing and communication
skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills to maintain and
develop positive relationships
- Tactful and diplomatic with strong influencing
and negotiating skills
- Strong leadership and people management skills
- Very good computer skills including Office and
SharePoint.
Personal Competencies
Personal Competencies
- Willing and able to travel extensively, at
country level and internationally
- Able to work in difficult fast paced work
environment
- Ability to prioritise and deliver outstanding
and complex work requirements
- Ability to plan, pre-empt and meet deadlines
- Sensitive to different and diversity of
cultures,
- Subscribe to IPPF’s vision and values
including respect of diversity, inclusiveness, social justice and
accountability.
- Salary will be negotiated depending on the
candidate’s experience and skills for the position.
How to Apply
Interested individuals should submit a CV and a 1-page cover letter to: hroffice@ippfaro.org
Closing date: Monday 11 May 2020.
If you do not hear from us by 31st July 2020, please assume that your application was not successful.
IPPF offers a wide range of benefits and is an equal opportunity employer.
Applications are particularly encouraged from women, people living with disability and people openly living with HIV.
IPPF has been made aware of various fraudulent vacancy announcements circulated via e-mail from websites falsely stating that they are issued by or in association with IPPF.
These correspondences, which may seek to obtain money from the recipients of such correspondence are fraudulent and IPPF does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview, meeting, processing, training or any other fees).
