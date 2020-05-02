_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, May 2, 2020- Renowned social media crusader and activist, Robert Alai, has echoed sentiments made by Economist David Ndii, who termed President Uhuru Kenyatta as a “drunken idiot” who has failed Kenyans terribly.





Ndii, who commented on Friday said Uhuru is a drunken pig because he failed to follow his economic guidelines on how to mitigate the effects of COVID 19 pandemic.





“Now you cry because your businesses are reporting losses? Six weeks after I urged to roll out measures to protect business and jobs what have you done, other than launch balloons and sending flowers to your masters? Greedy rudderless drunken idiot.” Ndii wrote on his Twitter page in a reply to Uhuru’s who had termed those criticising his government as fools and petty people.





Now Alai has agreed with Ndii saying Uhuru is a drunken pig because he has failed to sack corrupt and incompetent ministers like Transport CS, James Macharia.





“President has appeared on TV drunk and he keeps really incompetent and crooked ministers like James Macharia in his government. How is “drunken idiot” an insult? You want feelings in a public office, go serve your wife and kids. We won’t tolerate feelings in a public office,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.





