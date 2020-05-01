_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, May 1, 2020-

Police on Thursday recovered three grenades and Al-Shabaab paraphernalia at a rented house in Githurai Kimbo estate.





The Landlord stumbled upon the terror-related materials when he broke into the house to clear it after the tenant, Paul Mwangangi, went missing for several weeks and declined to pick calls.





He alerted police officers who ransacked the house and found three smoke grenades, a verey cartridge, a jungle military hat, and two white t-shirts bearing the writings ‘Al-Shabaab Kenya.’





The cops informed Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Anti-Terrorism Police and Bomb Disposal Units officers, who retrieved the items.





According to Ruiru sub-county police commander Phineas Mutwiri Ringera, an investigation into the matter has been launched.





The whereabouts do the tenant remain unknown.



