Saturday, May 2, 2020 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday gunned down two armed robbers who were in a gang of four in Kakamega County.





The thugs had robbed an Indian family Ksh400, 000 and three mobile phones.





Acting on a tip off, the detectives pursued and cornered robbers at Mumias Sugar Nucleus estate where a fierce shoot-out ensued.





The detectives managed to gun down two gang members while two escaped but they are being pursued.





The officers recovered the stolen money, phones and an AK-47 rifle.





