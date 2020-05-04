_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, March 4, 2020- The man who is reported to have been the boyfriend of the late Keroche’s heiress, Tecra Muigai, has been arrested and his photo unearthed.





The man, who is identified as Lali Omar, is beach boy and a notorious woman eater who preys on rich women in lavish beaches around the coast.





Tecra is reported to have fallen in love with the beach boy who is in his fifties mid last year.





She has been making frequent trips to Coast to have good time with the man.





Close friends of Tecra revealed that they lived a lavish lifestyle that included daily drinking and chewing miraa.





However, their relationship was rocky.





According to reports, Tecra and Omar booked a private residence after Manda-Diamond hotel where they were staying was shut down due to corona virus pandemic.





They continued with their lifestyle of drinking and partying at the private residence until last week when she collapsed and went into a coma in the house.





‘It was on Tuesday last week when one of our friends found her in coma in the house. By that time, her boyfriend was still asleep in the house. We had to wake him up. He was in shock after finding out that she was immobile. ‘A friend said.





Tecra’s mother sent a private chopper that airlifted her to a high end hospital in Nairobi where she died.





The deceased boyfriend’s is in police custody after he gave contradicting information surrounding her death.





See his photo.







