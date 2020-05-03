_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday, March 3, 2020 – A Luo man rushed to social media to attack Kenyan dancing queen, Azziad Asenya, after she posted a video dancing to Ohangla.





The petite lass came to the limelight after she splashed a series of juicy videos on Tik-Tok shaking her boneless waist and small sweet buttocks and caught the attention of the nation.





She has been trending since then but this Luo man feels that Azziad didn’t do justice to a popular Ohangla song that she was dancing to.





‘’ It is simple. Ohangla needs buttocks not the shit she is struggling to shake. ’’ He posted on his facebook page and attached the video.









Most of his followers agreed that Azziad should keep off Ohangla and continue dancing to Gengetone until she 'grows' some buttocks.





See how they reacted.











