Sunday, May 3, 2020 - The Ministry of Heath has announced 30 new cases of Covid-19 bringing the number confirmed cases to 465 in Kenya.





Speaking during the daily briefing, Health CAS Rashid Aman, revealed that the 30 people were among the 883 samples tested.





“Our Coronavirus situation is as follows; in the last 24 hours we have tested 883 cases, out of this 30 people tested positive.









“Out of this number, 19 are from Mombasa, 8 from Nairobi, 2 from Bungoma and one from Kitui,” said CAS Rashid.





The cases in Nairobi are distributed in various estates from Kawangware 2 Eastleigh 5 and Kibra1.





In Mombasa, Mvita recorded the highest number with 15 cases, Kisauni 3 and Likoni 1.

In Kitui the one case was reported in Mwingi town while the two cases from Bungoma are from truck drivers.





Two more people have succumbed to this deadly virus taking Kenya’s death toll to 24.

On Saturday Health acting Director General for the Ministry of Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth warned Kenyans to expect a surge in Coronavirus numbers.





“We have 214 patients in hospitals across the country, only one is in critical condition, the rest are in stable condition.





“We expect a surge in our numbers and moving forward we require more quarantine facilities," said Dr. Amoth.



