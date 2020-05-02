_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, May 2, 2020- A popular media girl has disclosed that media stations pay peanuts to most TV presenters despite the fame and glamour that they exhibit.





Sheila Gashumba, a former TV presenter at NTV Uganda, ranted on twitter and revealed what she used to earn when working at the leading media station.





She further added that it’s better to driver uber than being famous and broke.





Sheila revealed that NTV used to pay her 50,000 ugandan shillings per show( that is about Ksh 1, 400 or 14 dollars), when she was presenting weekly music TV show, ‘The Beat’.





The sexy TV girl presented the show 5 days a week, making around 1 million Ugandan shillings per month( that is around Ksh 28,000 or around 261 dollars in a month).





Sheila insisted that she would rather sell samosas than being on TV, adding that the meager salary only managed to cater for her make-up and transport.





Here are series of tweets that the famous TV girl posted disclosing how media stations pay peanuts to presenters despite fame and glamour.

































Here are photos of Sheila Gashumba who is a very famous TV presenter in Uganda.





She opened a pandora's box after disclosing that most TV presenters earn peanuts.

















