Friday May 2, 2020 -Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has urged Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju to prepare for a tough battle ahead after he officially published changes made to the party's National Management Committee (NMC) despite the Registrar of Political Parties referring back the matter to the outfit.





Kuria, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said Tuju was engaged in sideshows which would end in tears.





In a Facebook post on Saturday, a few hours after Tuju made official the appointment of Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Marete Marangu, Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso and James Waweru as new members of the NMC, Kuria vowed Ruto's allies would fight the move.





“Despite the ruling by the Registrar of Political Parties, "ODM special envoy" in Jubilee Raphael Tuju has placed a notice in Saturday papers with the irregular changes in the Jubilee National Management Committee.





"We are at the onset of a budget and finance bill process in parliament and we needed peace and space without political sideshows. Anyway, war has been declared. It will end in tears," Kuria wrote.





While making the appointments, Tuju noted the changes had the blessings of party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Ruto, who is Jubilee Party Deputy Party leader is opposed to changes.





The DP controls over 70 percent of Jubilee Party.



