Sunday, May 3, 2020 - The proverbial forty days of these thugs who are fond of stealing from joggers in Ridgeways estate, Kiambu reached after they were caught in the act.





Members of the public accosted the young men after they were busted stealing from a jogger and taught them a lesson that they will never forget anytime soon.





The shameless thugs were forced to snitch on each other while pleading for mercy like toddlers after they were beaten like sick dogs.





Each of the thug desperately tried to save his life after the mob threatened to lynch them to death.





Watch the dramatic video.







