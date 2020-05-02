_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, May 2, 2020 - A lot has been said about Kikuyu women especially when it comes to dating or marrying one.





These daughters of Mumbi are so feared that some parents, including fellow Kikuyus, warn their sons against marrying these women.





Kikuyu women have been accused of all manner of things but there is one grave accusation that stands out – they have accused of killing their men when bored with them to enjoy their property.





It appears this notion has been ingrained in young Kikuyu ladies after this Kikuyu slay queen joked about poisoning her boyfriend and then blame his death on the Coronavirus.





While she could be just a socialite bimbo clout chasing, the fact that she finds killing a man funny has shocked many.





See the post below.



