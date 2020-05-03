_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday, May 3, 2020- Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has refuted reports that her sister, Tecra Muigai, died in a tragic car accident.





Responding to a post shared by a friend on Instagram, Anerlisa stated that the car accident narrative is a lie but she didn’t divulge more details.





“Thank you Mueni, but the source you are reading is telling lies, she did not pass because of a car accident!!! NKT,” she wrote.





The Keroche Breweries Board broke the news of Tecra’s death stating that she passed in a tragic accident.





“The Board of Directors and Management of Keroche Breweries is deeply saddened to inform that Tecra Muigai Karanja passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 afternoon following a tragic accident,” read the statement in part.





Until her death, Tecra worked as the Strategy and Innovation Director at Keroche Breweries, where her father is the chairman and her mother the CEO.





See Anerlisa’s post below.

Anerlisa and her late sister, Tecra



