Sunday, May 3, 2020- Keroche Breweries proprietors, Joseph and Tabitha Karanja are mourning the death of their youngest daughter, Tecra Muigai, who died in a tragic accident.





“The board of directors and management of Keroche Breweries is deeply saddened to inform that Tecra Muigai passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, afternoon following a tragic accident,” a statement from the company read in part.





Until her death, Tecra was the Strategy and Innovation Director at her family’s business and has been credited for the company’s meteoric rise.





“Tecra’s brilliance, passion, and energy were the source of important innovations that have enriched the company’s product range, including the development of new brands that were scheduled to be launched this year.”





Joseph and Tabitha have four children; James Karanja, Edward Muigai, Anerlisa Muigai, and Tecra.





All the children are senior directors at Keroche except Anerlisa who is running her water bottling company.





Her demise is a hammer blow to the company that is currently at logger-heads with the taxman over alleged unpaid taxes amounting to tens of billions.





See the statement from the board below.



