Saturday, May 2, 2020-Flamboyant city pastor, Lucy Natasha, has confirmed that she is still single after rumours went round that she had found a husband.
In a live chat with comedian MC Jessy, the sexy pastor revealed that she is still waiting for her “Adam.”
"My Adam is still asleep. I am waiting to be pulled from the rib of my Adam who is still sleeping. Eve was picked from the rib of Adam, I feel I’m still asleep in the rib of my Adam,” she said.
Natasha added that her future husband doesn’t have to be a pastor like her but he must be born again.
“He has to be born again, must be a friend and we must have common values and goals. He doesn’t have to be a pastor.” The slay queen pastor added.
Natasha further disclosed that her ideal man should be mature and added that she wouldn’t mind marrying a broke man provided he is not lazy.
“I am not a golddigger, I am a gold carrier. Just like Queen Sheba went to meer King Solomon she carried her own gold. I look for a man who has vision, not lazy, a hard worker and has potential. Finances are not a major factor, kama ni gari hana akuje tuendesha yangu,” Natasha added.
