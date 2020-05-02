_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Saturday, May 2, 2020-Flamboyant city pastor, Lucy Natasha, has confirmed that she is still single after rumours went round that she had found a husband.





In a live chat with comedian MC Jessy, the sexy pastor revealed that she is still waiting for her “Adam.”





"My Adam is still asleep. I am waiting to be pulled from the rib of my Adam who is still sleeping. Eve was picked from the rib of Adam, I feel I’m still asleep in the rib of my Adam,” she said.





Natasha added that her future husband doesn’t have to be a pastor like her but he must be born again.



