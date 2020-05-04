_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, May 4, 2020 - A 52-year old Kenyan living in Sweden has succumbed to Covid-19 after spending several days in intensive care.





Kenneth Waburi Munge, who hails from Nyeri County, died on Sunday in Stockholm, where he had been living since 1996.





His family suspect that he got infected at a burial meeting he attended for another Kenyan who had died in Sweden.





The family also revealed that the father of five visited Kenya last December and had plans of permanently returning home.









However, the family intends to have Munge’s body cremated in Sweden and his ashes brought back home later.





Last week, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Ambassador Macharia Kamau revealed that 18 Kenyans had died of Covid19 abroad.





He also revealed that the 18 were among 85 Kenyans who had tested positive for the coronavirus.





Ambassador Kamau said those who had been infected have recovered except one who was still hospitalised at a Sweden hospital in a critical condition.





It turns out he was talking about Kenneth who has since passed on.



