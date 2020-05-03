_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday, 03 May 2020 -Detectives from the Director of Criminal Investigations Homicide department are investigating the mysterious death of Keroche Breweries heiress, Tecra Muigai, after it emerged that she was with her boyfriend before she died.





Tecra Muigai is said to have slipped and fallen in the bathroom at her boyfriend’s house in Lamu.





She was rushed to King Fahad Hospital in Lamu and then flown to a high end hospital in Nairobi where she died in a coma.





Detectives are focusing on the cause of the fall and ultimate death and her boyfriend has questions to answer.





He is reportedly notorious for blackmailing rich women.





The young man, a well-known party animal and woman eater, hangs in high end beaches around the coast preying on rich women and Keroche’s daughter fell into his trap.





It’s reported that they have been living together, enjoying the finer things in life.





The deceased’s boyfriend’s is under police arrest after he was picked by detectives at his Lamu home where Tecra is said to have slipped in the bathroom and later died after she failed to wake up from a coma.





Initially, it was thought that Tecra died in a road accident.





Her elder sister has already clarified on Instagram that it was not a road accident as earlier reported.







