Saturday, May 2, 2020 – Controversial Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, on Friday, wowed Kenyans after he conducted a math online revision class for this year’s KCSE candidates who have been forced to prepare for the exam at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





The youthful MP tackled a number of math questions on Facebook live so good that Netizens christened him Professor Babu Owino.





Among those who were blown away by his brilliance is Kenya Films and Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua, who has taken to twitter heap praise on the legislator.





Mutua, who is Kenya’s self-declared moral cop revealed that he was blown away by the Babu’s mastery of mathematics and that he cannot stop watching the video.





“I have seen the clip of Hon.





“Babu Owino engaged in pedagogical mathematics lesson.





“Oh men, this is damn thrilling.





“I can’t stop watching it. So this guy is such a gifted teacher, and of mathematics at that?





“Honestly, I give it to him.





“Well done Sir. On this you’ve won my respect!” he posted.





Watch the video below



