Monday May 4, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta is considering importing Madagascar’s COVID-19 cure.





This is after he was pressured from a section of Kenyans who called for the country to import the supposed herbal COVID-19 cure unveiled by Madagascar.





The phrase 'Madagascar Cure' was among the top trends on social media platforms in the country, even as John Pombe Magufuli, the President of neighbouring Tanzania, announced that he would be sending a plane to Madagascar to import a consignment of the herbal tonic to his country.





"I am communicating with Madagascar, and they have already written a letter saying they have discovered some medicine.”





“We will dispatch a flight to bring the medicine so that Tanzanians can also benefit.”





“So as the government we are working day and night," Magufuli stated.





Some Kenyans had called for President Kenyatta to import the much-touted cure dubbed 'Covid Organics (CBO)' launched by Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina.





Rajoelina had claimed that it had already cured two people of Covid-19, and, in a virtual meeting with African leaders on Saturday, he offered to transport bottles of the cure to be distributed in their countries.





The product is made from the Artemisia plant, which also produces an ingredient used in the treatment of Malaria.





It is being handed out for free in Madagascar, and Rajoelina has maintained that it also helps prevent the virus, urging parents to give schoolchildren a bit of the drink several times a day.





According to multiple reports, it was tested on less than 20 people over a period of three weeks.





Styled as a herbal tea, it has already been donated to Equatorial Guinea with the President of Congo Brazzaville also promising to bring in a shipment.





Of the 11,500 packets shipped to Equatorial Guinea, 1,500 packets are for curative treatment and 10,000 for preventive healing.





"Tests have been carried out - two people have now been cured by this treatment.”





“This herbal tea gives results in seven days."





"Schoolchildren should be given this to drink... little by little throughout the day," Rajoelina had stated at the launch of Covid Organics at the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (Imra) on April 22.





The Kenyan DAILY POST